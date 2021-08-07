What's better than being out on the water during the warm summer months? I can't think of anything more relaxing.



This past weekend, I went pedal boating and didn't realize how beautiful it was to be among the water, trees, sunshine and nature until I was on the water.



I went to a new location to go pedal boating and really enjoyed it. Pedal boating is great because it doesn't take much to get out into the water and its not too strenuous. It's also a fun way to exercise and enjoy outside.

All age groups can participate in this. The price is relatively inexpensive as well. Everyone must wear a life jacket as well. Be sure to bring cash because for the most part, pedal boat rentals only handle cash transactions.

Grab your sunnies, a drink, a snack and head on out to the water. Here are the top 4 places to enjoy pedal boating in the Hudson Valley.

Circleville Town Park, Circleville

For a more local feel to pedal boating, visit here.

Find out more here.

Lake Superior State Park, Bethel

For the medium sized lake and picnic experience, visit here.

Find out more about the lake hours here.

Hessian Lake Pedal Boats, Tomkins Cove

For more of a nature atmosphere, visit here.

Find out more about pricing here.

Loch Sheldrake Boat Rentals, Loch Sheldrake

To be out on a larger body of water, visit here.

Book your appointment online here.

Have you ever been pedal boating before? Share with us below.