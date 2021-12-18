Are you looking for an unforgettable experience right here in the Hudson Valley? Do you love going for long, awe-inspiring hikes through nature? Do you like to learn about our nation's history? Or do you just love to see amazing views once in a while? If you answered "yes" to any of these questions, then this is the list for you!

We have compiled a comprehensive list of exactly those things right here, right now! From Albany to Westchester, these sights, nature hikes, and historical landmarks will leave you wondering why you were ever bored when these places are right outside your front door.