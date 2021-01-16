3 NY Craft Breweries Team Up For Cool Online Event

Have you been sitting at home, just wondering when and if you will ever be able to attend another beer festival? Remember those days when you went to beer festivals to discover craft beers that no one knew about?

The New York State Craft Brewers Association and the Think NY Drink NY have teamed up with three New York Craft Brewers (keep in mind there are now over 450 craft breweries currently in the state) to hold a virtual online beer sampling/tasting and information event.

The 3-Way Brewery Collaboration has also resulted in a new beer that you will get to check out as well. This is an event where you can sit back, relax and try these special brews from your own dwelling. This is social distancing at its best.

Here are the three breweries that will be participating, along with the beers that are included as a part of your 'ticket':

Other Half Brewing Company, with their DDH All Citra Everything, an Imperial IPA and their DDH Strata + Mosaic , also an Imperial IPA

Hudson Valley Brewery, with their Minuet, a Sour DIPA and Willow Blade, a Lager

Prison City Pub & Brewery, will be showcasing their Wham Whams, Imperial Stout and their Elegant Pride, an American Pale Ale

Each ticket for the event includes the above beers, plus cans of the collaboration beer. The date of the event is January 30, 2021.

So what do you think? A beer event where you get to try new beers (new to you) plus a beer that no one, except the brewers, has ever tried? For more details and ticket info, click here.