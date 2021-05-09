25 Places You Should Visit In Dutchess County

Dutchess County was established in 1683. The county has seen economic prosperity leading the brightest to settle in Dutchess County. From the Roosevelts to the Vanderbilt's, the wealthiest in the country have moved to the county to enjoy the easy access to the city and the beauty of the Hudson River.

The uniqueness of Dutchess County not only stems from its breathtaking views of the Hudson River and many historic sites, but also from the range of activities that are distinct to the county. From the Dutchess County Fair to the First Friday events in Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County offers its residents an opportunity to come together and enjoy the place we all call home. For those who don’t live in the area, Dutchess County is just a quick ride up Metro North, the perfect getaway for those looking to visit the sites of important historical figures and see the best views of the Hudson River. Whether you live in the county or not, these are the 25 must-dos in the Dutchess County.