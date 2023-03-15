Large Rewards To Find ‘Vicious’ Killer In Upstate New York
Over 20-year's ago a promising 20-year-old was viciously murdered in the Hudson Valley. Large rewards are now being offered to put the killer behind bars.
New York State Police is continuing to investigate the 20-year murder of a 20-year-old Hudson Valley woman
The 20-year-old's body was found on March 15, 2003, in a field off Bowser Road in the town of Wallkill in Orange County. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, police say.
“It was a very vicious attack on this young girl, and she had a very promising future ahead of her,” Detectives’ Endowment Association in New York City President Paul DiGiacomo told WPIX. "And to take that away from Megan and her family, there has to be consequences.”
Her 1991 white Mercury Sable was found two days later in the Kensington Manor apartment complex parking lot, in the town of Wallkill.
Large Rewards Offered to Help Find Town of Wallkill Woman's Killer
At the time of her death, McDonald worked at the Galleria Mall in Middletown and was attending SUNY Orange County Community College.
"The New York City Detective’s Endowment Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Megan’s killer," New York State Police stated in a press release. "The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also offering a separate $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Megan’s killer."
What To Do If You Can Help New York State Police
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call State Police Middletown BCI at 845-344-5300.
"Anonymous tips may be called into the Troop F Major Crimes confidential tip line at (845) 344-5370 or emailed to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov," New York State Police added.