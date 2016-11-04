2 Wanted Hudson Valley Man Found and Arrested, Police Still Need Help

Two wanted Hudson Valley man were found and arrested. Police still hope for help in finding a third man.

Last week, the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (Urgent) asked the public for help as they looked for four alleged fugitives from the Hudson Valley. Three of the four are now behind bars.

In late August, an arrest warrant was issued by Ulster County Court for 32-year-old Rackish G. Salmon, formerly of Poughkeepsie, after an Ulster County grand jury indicted him for felony drug sales.

On Thursday, Salmon turned himself into police. He is being held in Ulster County Jail pending his arraignment.

In Oct., numerous law enforcement officials arrested over 40 people after wrapping a two-year investigation into drugs and weapons. However, 28-year-old Lashawn J. Brickhouse and 31-year-old Maurice Wood both of Kingston remained at large.

On Friday, members of URGENT, Ulster County Sheriff’s Detectives and a sheriff’s K9 found Wood at a home on Lucas Avenue in Rosendale.

He was taken into custody and held in the Ulster County Jail until Monday morning, when he was transported to Albany and turned over to the United States Marshals Service for arraignment in United States District Court.

Brickhouse remains at large and officials continues to ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office at 845-338-3640.

On Monday. a Dutchess County woman wanted after a prostitution investigation in Ulster County was arrested after she allegedly offered an undercover officer sex for money in Orange County.