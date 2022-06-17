2 Dutchess County Businesses Combine Forces for The Perfect Late Night Treat

Two powerhouses of sweet tooth cravings in Dutchess County are combining forces that will make for the perfect late-night treat.

You know when that sweet tooth craving kicks in at the most inopportune times? Like after all the grocery stores have closed and you can't pick up your favorite cookies or ice cream? It stinks, right?

Thankfully, back in February, a new company opened up in the Hudson Valley that delivers fresh warm cookies to your doorstep.

Midnight Munchie Company makes massive cookies and brownies from scratch and delivers freshly baked cookies right to your door. Currently, they are serving most of Dutchess County and parts of Ulster. Not only do they make a variety of different flavored cookies, but they make freshly baked churros and ice cream sandwiches.

This is why it makes total sense that Midnight Munchie Co. is teaming up with the creators of Spoons Ice Cream located at Eastdale Village.

Spoons writes on Instagram:

You can now get Spoons ice cream delivered with his freshly baked cookies! Not many better combos out there than cookies and ice cream, am I right?! Especially when they’re delivered straight to your door

You can add one of the following Spoons Ice Cream flavors to your Midnight Munchie order:

Peanutbutter Craze

Cannoli

Trashcan

Cookie Monster

Cappuccino Explosion

Pistachio

Birthday Cake

Orders can be placed through the Midnight Munchie Co. website. They take orders until 1 am (until 12 am on Sundays).

Your sweet tooth cravings can be fulfilled no matter what time of night!

18 Hudson Valley Bakeries With the BEST Black & White Cookies From Kingston to Poughkeepsie, to Ellenville and Newburgh. We've got the B&W cookie map covered for you. Who's down for a Hudson Valley Black and White Cookie road-trip-taste-test?

33 of The Most Popular Ice Cream Shops in the Hudson Valley Ice Cream shops across the Hudson Valley are preparing for opening day and the warm weather rush. Did we mention your favorite spot? Let us know who we need to add to the list.