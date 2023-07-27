The Hudson Valley officially has another centenarian. Evelyn Rubin of Hyde Park, NY recently turned 100 years old, and everyone from the New York Yankees to the President of the United States of America have reached out.

It goes without saying that it's a very special day when someone turns 100. Triple-digit age is rare for any human being, and those who reach that impressive milestone deserve all the recognition that comes their way. Here's (nearly) every honor you may receive after crossing the impressive mark in New York state.

Hyde Park, NY Resident Turns 100

"Good evening [legislator] Ben Geller", began a recent post from Rubin's daughter, Toby. "My mom Evelyn Rubin is turning 100 years old on Monday 7/24/2023. One of our dear neighbors suggested that I reach out to the Hyde Park Town Board to see if there is any recognition for a Hyde Park resident who is becoming 100 years old. Thank you". Days later, a package arrived.

Hyde Park, NY Recognizes their Newest Centenarian

"Our Hyde spark Town Supervisor kindly visited and brought her a certificate of recognition and a beautiful basket filled with flowers. Many many thanks!", Toby shared on Facebook. The certificate (above) was just one of the many well-wishes from important figures all across the country.

New York Sports Teams Honor Evelyn Rubin

Both the New York Mets and the New York Yankees got word of Evelyn's birthday and sent letters thanking her for her fandom (above). When the Brooklyn Dodgers left New York, Evelyn reportedly switched her allegiance to the Yankees, though she lived mere minutes away from Shea Stadium when the Mets came to New York roughly seven years later.

Congress and the Senate Honor Evelyn Rubin

In addition to President Joe Biden, other politicians including Governor Kathy Hochul, Congressman Pat Ryan, and Senator Chuck Schumer also reached out to the birthday girl. "I would like to take this time to thank you for your avid effort as a civically minded citizen", Schumer wrote. "Individuals such as yourself bring purpose and inspiration to my duties and responsibilities. I cannot thank you enough".

