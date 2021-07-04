10 Songs That Should be Played at Your Ex’s Wedding

This is by far the angriest playlist ever created.

If you missed it on our radio show, the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show, we had a conversation the other day that involved a little role playing. The "role", you're the DJ at your ex's wedding. What's the first song you are playing?

We asked and you guys gave us some amazing suggestions!! After having so many laughs on the radio today, Shannon sent us a message and asked us if we could put all of the suggestions into a playlist for future reference. Now I hope that anyone who Googled, "songs that say I hate my ex" and stumbled upon this article, will find happiness sooner than later. But if you are really looking for some great songs that would be perfect to play at your ex's wedding, here is what we have so far....in no particular order.....

Kanye West - Gold Digger

Taylor Swift - We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Cee Lo Green - Forget You

Alanis Morissette - You Oughta Know

Kelly Clarkson - Since U Been Gone

TLC - No Scrubs

Jaron and the Love Road to Love - Pray For You

Ugly Kid Joe - Everything About You

Garth Brooks - Friends in Low Places

Three Days Grace - I Hate Everything About You

We made it to ten, but there were so many more that we missed. If you have a song that you think needs to be on volume two of our new music series, "Songs That Should be Played at Your Ex's Wedding", please text us through the Wolf app.

