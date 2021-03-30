10 Places to Camp in the Hudson Valley and 9 Things to Bring

It looks like this year's camping season is going to get started on time. Many of us are looking forward to getting back to our place in the woods where we can gather with friends and enjoy time unplugged and hopefully uninterrupted.

We are really fortunate to have so many great place to get away from it all so close to home. No need to waste time traveling if you are hoping for a quick weekend get away. I did a quick scan online and found some places that are getting ready for the 2021 season.

Rondout Valley RV Campground - 105 Mettacahonts Road, Accord NY

So-Hi Campground - 425 Woodland Road, Accord NY

Oakland Valley Campground - 399 Oakland Valley Road, Cuddebackville NY

Woodland Valley Campground and Day Use Area - 1319 Woodland Valley Road, Phoenicia NY

Rip Van Winkle Campground - 149 Blue Mountain Road, Saugerties, NY

Malouf's Mountain Campground - Hike in Hike Out in Beacon NY

North / South Lake Campground and Day Use Area - County Route 18 Haines Falls NY

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resort - Gardiner NY

Black Bear Campground - 197 Wheeler Road, Florida NY

Devil's Tombstone Campground and Day Use Area - NYS Route 214 Hunter NY

Copake Camping Resort - 2236 County Route 7 Copake NY

Once you have decide where and when to go, then it is time to decide who you want to go with you. Family and friends on a weekend camping trip can be the best time off you'll have all summer. You also need to think about what to bring, like canoes and fishing poles, games and other things you enjoy to pass the time.