10 Epic Shows & Films You Didn’t Know Were Made in Newburgh, NY

I guess producers thought 'The Many Saints of Newburgh' didn't have the same ring to it.

I'm not going to lie, this list genuinely surprised me. Newburgh is often associated with so many negative things like crime and violence it is important to highlight something like this that is positive. Have you seen any of these shows or films that were made partly in either the City or Town of Newburgh?

Recently, the Hudson Valley has gotten the reputation of being a place called the 'New Hollywood' and by many accounts, it seems to be true. It appears that there has been a huge surge in the film and television industry lately. Larger projects seem to be coming to the area. The Hudson Valley region is prime real estate for filming. Is this all new, or are we just seeing it more through social media and local news outlets?

There have been several film and television productions that have taken place in our area that date back as far as the '60s. The film production industry is becoming a vital part of the Hudson Valley's economy and adding a "wow factor" to local businesses when major celebrities are spotted as patrons.

Some celebrities love the Hudson Valley so much that they even purchase property here or even open businesses of their own.

Last month, we posted a list of 7 blockbuster movies that were filmed in Beacon, New York. Now we thought we would show Newburgh some love. Here is a list of some major television shows and movies filmed in Newburgh according to IMDB. Keep scrolling past this list for 20 movies and shows that were surprisingly filmed in Poughkeepsie.

10 TV Shows & Films You Didn't Know Were Made in Newburgh, New York

20 Must See TV Shows and Movies Made in Poughkeepsie, New York