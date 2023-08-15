Young Hudson Valley Man Killed, 2 Injured In Early Morning Crash
A young Hudson Valley man is dead and two others are injured during an early morning weekend crash. One person is fighting for his life.
The Town of Hyde Parke Police Department confirmed a Poughkeepsie man was killed in a crash Sunday morning.
Fatal Crash In Hyde Park, New York
The Town of Hyde Park Police Department responded to a one-car crash in the area of East Market Street near Bower Boulevard on Sunday around 5:45 a.m.
Arriving units found a 2011 BMW that collided with a tree on the north side of East Market Street. It remains unclear what caused the BMW to drive off the road and strike the tree.
The driver, a 23-year-old Poughkeepsie man was pronounced dead on the scene, police say. His name hasn't been released.
Poughkeepsie Man Killed In BMW Crash, 2 Injured, 1 With Critical Injuries
Two other people were in the BMW at the time of the crash. Both are injured. Their names also weren't released.
A 22-year-old man from Hyde Park was transported by Northern Dutchess Paramedics to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with critical injuries. He's listed in critical condition, according to the Town of Hyde Parke Police Department.
A 24-year-old man, also from Hyde Park, is also being treated for injuries at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital. His condition wasn't released.
The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.