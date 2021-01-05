You Can Now Check to See When You Are Eligible for COVID Vaccine

New York State released a new website where you can check to see if you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York State has launched a new "Am I Eligible" app to help New Yorkers determine their eligibility, connect them with administration centers and schedule appointments.

To access the app, as well as find the latest information concerning the vaccine and its administration, visit: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.

The website needs your name, date of birth, address, phone number, preferred contact language and preferred method of contact. Your preferred method of contact can either be by email or text message.

"Are you a worker in a patient-facing healthcare setting or a congregate living setting?" and "Are you currently living in a congregate setting?" are additional questions you need to answer to find out your eligibility. You must also sign a consent form.

"As the state moves closer to the vaccination of the general public, a number of special efforts are now underway to ensure resources are in place to facilitate widespread vaccination, especially in underserved communities. First, the state will establish a number of pop-up vaccination centers to facilitate public vaccinations, similar to the state-run mobile testing centers which were established in the spring. The state is also identifying public facilities and convention centers to also be used as vaccination centers, and is recruiting retired nurses, doctors and pharmacists to support vaccine administrations," Cuomo's office said in a press release.

The state is already in the process of building Community Vaccination Kits to support these efforts and will work with public housing officials, churches and community centers to identify the most appropriate locations for kit deployments.

Each kit includes step-by-step instructions for how to set up a site, and critical supplies and equipment such as:

Office Supplies

Workstation Equipment

Communications Equipment

Cleaning Supplies

Lighting Equipment

PPE

Crowd/Traffic Control Equipment

Vials

Syringes

Room Dividers