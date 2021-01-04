You Are Breaking The Law if You Warm Up Your Car in New York

Many New Yorkers break the law every cold day and could be given a hefty fine.

Anyone who lives in New York understands how awful it feels to go from a warm house to a freezing cold car. To avoid this, many will let their car idle, to warm it up.

However, New York is one of over 30 states where it is illegal to warm up your car, Reader's Digest reports.

Section 1210 of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law states:

No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key from the vehicle, and effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway, provided, however, the provision for removing the key from the vehicle shall not require the removal of keys hidden from sight about the vehicle for convenience or emergency.

In other words, it's illegal in New York to put the keys into your engine, turn your car on and walk away from your car with the engine still running.

The law is to prevent your car from being stolen. You could receive a ticket, if you are caught warming up your car, ABC reports. A workaround is to have a remote starter. It's not a violation to warm up your car if your keys are not in the ignition.

Below is where it is illegal to leave your car idling: