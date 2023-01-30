Startling Video: Tour the “Dead” White Plains Mall

Last year, the official announcement was made about the fate of the Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY, and in just a few short months it will be gone forever.

There's unfortunately nothing new about the death of another New York shopping center (South Hills Mall, anyone?), but that doesn't make it any less sad. One loyal Galleria Mall customer took a recent tour of the now nearly-empty space to say one last farewell before it disappears for good.

The Galleria Mall in White Plains, NY is Closing

"The mall is now slated to close in March and [will] be replaced with mixed-used space, after 43 years of operation... The mall will probably be demolished, and the mixed-use space will have residential space and amenity-based retail", reported YouTuber John O'Connor. His tour shows exactly how much the mall has changed.

Video Tour of the Galleria Mall

"As you can see in this video, there are a lot of spots that have become vacant, turning this mall into an approximately dead mall. The only elevators in the mall still operable today are the parking garage elevator banks and the H&M elevator", O'Connor shared. The multitude of empty storefronts give the mall an eerie vibe.

"I went today to say my final goodbye", said one commenter. "It will always have a place in my heart", shared another. Check out the entire video tour of the mall (and see which stores are staying open until the very end) below.



