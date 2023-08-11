Where to Find Psychic Events in and Around New York

Their are so many psychic fairs going on I just knew I have to make a running list. Let's face it tapping in the the outside is becoming more popular by the day.

No need to hunt down the date and times we have done it for you. We have officially started a list. If you want to have fun, possible see what the cards reveal for your future, one of these event can help you.

August 12th, 2023 (This Saturday)

First Annual Garden Psychic Fair - Longstreet Tavern at 82 Main Street in Pine Bush, New York will welcome Readers, Reiki, Runes and of course there will be refreshment available. It takes place 12 PM to 6 PM. Longstreet Tavern has also planned bar specials just for this occasion that include their signature "Beam Me Up" and "The Abduction".

October 12th - October 14th, 2023

Halloween Retreat - The retreat is curated event by Lady Teal's Curios. Explore the historic towns of Lambertville, NJ and New Hope, PA. Limited spots are available. It is first come, first serve. Included in the weekend price of $400 is your lodging, 3 meals, 3 curated workshops/events, paranormal investigating, history and cemetery tours, art and antique shopping plus more.

October 13th, 2023

Black Mass Masquerade - The 5th Annual Samhain Oddities & Night Market with Moon Serpent and Bone Oddities & Curiosities Night Market at Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie, New York. Doors open at 6 PM and the fun goes until midnight. Market hours at 6 PM to 11 PM, the live performances start at 8 PM and the Witches Ball Dance party kicks of a 11 PM and goes in 1 AM. Keep an eye for tickets to go on sale.

October 28th, 2023

Fall Vendor and Psychic Fair - Saugerties Animal Shelter on Route 212 in Saugerties is holding their annual fundraising Psychic Fair. They will have psychics along with Tarot Card readers plus pet communicators. The fair is free to attend from 10 AM to 3 PM but reading will be done by pre-pain appointment early. 20 plus vendors along with raffles. Proceeds will benefit homeless animals at the Town of Saugerties Animal Shelter.

