When Do Clocks Spring Forward for Daylight Saving Time?

Since March has begun, I get excited every time I hear the word, spring. Spring brings new beginnings, a fresh start, and the chance to watch everything grow new again. The birds start chirping more, the flowers begin blooming and the temperature thankfully gets warmer.

Along with all the beautiful pieces of spring, we can look forward to Daylight Saving Time as well. At times, we wonder if we gain an hour or lose an hour. It’s easy to get confused on which it truly is.

Daylight Saving Time starts on Sunday, March 14th, 2021 in which our clocks do spring forward. Essentially, we set our clocks forward just one hour in which we then lose one hour. In return, it seems that we’ll have another hour of sunshine! Lately, it has felt so good to see the sun still up past 5 p.m.

It’s interesting how depending on the state you live, it may or may not apply to you. As of right now, Hawaii and Arizona do not participate in this. Also, the proper way to say it is, Daylight Saving Time and not savings. It’s true that we learn something new every day.

Interestingly enough, there has always been a difference between the Congress vs. farmers opinions if this is needed or not. Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m., so if you’re awake on this date, you can start celebrating the beginning of more sunlight then.

Do you agree with Daylight Saving Time or should we keep the clocks, as is? Share your thoughts below.