What to Do When Encountering Young Wildlife in the Hudson Valley

Spring is officially here, and there's a chance we can encounter young or newborn wildlife on or around our properties. Here's what to do when you have these encounters.

If you happen to run into some young or newborn wild animals, there are some things you should know. While the young animal may appear to be abandoned, it is very likely that the parent of the animal is in the nearby area. Do not touch a wild baby animal. If you are concerned about the animal, contact the DEC.

There are many wildlife animals that will leave their young in a safe place, where they will remain quiet and still avoid detection from predators. They will periodically return to feed their young, typically a few times during a 24-hour period, according to the DEC.

Fawns, cottontail rabbits, fledgling birds are among the most common animals that are mistakenly "rescued" by people who think that the animals have been abandoned. Sadly, this action leads to the death of many younger animals, as they are typically difficult to raise in captivity. Please be aware that it is illegal to keep wildlife in captivity without a license.

If you encounter young wildlife while you're out and about, the best thing to do is leave it where it is and observe from a distance. Keep in mind that the parent of the animal may be in the area but not showing themselves because of your presence. For more information regarding young wildlife, visit the DEC website.