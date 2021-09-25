What Do These Teal Ribbons Represent Throughout the Hudson Valley?

I noticed teal ribbons all throughout the Hudson Valley. These ribbons were almost in every town that I had passed and continued on. Do you know what they stand for?

This national campaign is meant to bring awareness to ovarian cancer, its symptoms and treatment. There isn’t an early detection test that can be done for this. Most importantly, September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

These teal ribbons are placed throughout towns, villages and cities of New York.

Gail MacNeil was the founder of this campaign, in efforts to bring awareness to this issue. In 2021, the campaign is being ran by the MacNeil Family and volunteers.

If you see these ribbons on a business, property or just passing by, you now know what they represent.

If you are using the ribbon on a surface, be sure to double knot the ribbon and to not use staples on the ribbons when placing on trees.

It’s important that in times like these, more than ever, we come together to support one another. Showing that we’re here and that we care may be the mean the world to others. Every little bit of kindness can help change the world.

