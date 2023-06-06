What A-List Celeb Was Hanging out with Kangaroos in Brewster, NY?

What A-List celebrity was spotted hanging out with a bunch of Kangaroos over the weekend?

June is here and the outdoor events are rolling in. A lot of these events in the area have a ton of fun activities for the whole family, like petting zoos!

The Two by Two Animal Haven is a traveling animal program based out of Dutchess County whose purpose is to "educate the public about animals, their welfare and conservation." One way they do that is by going to these different events around the New York and Connecticut area. Back in May the Iannucci family, who runs Two by Two Animal Haven, were on hand at the Northeast Outdoor Show in Rhinebeck.

The first weekend of June the Two by Two team was also on hand at Green Chimney's Birds of Prey event in Brewster. They wrote on social media:

A great day today chatting and visiting with old friends & families we have met over the years as well as meeting new ones! Thank you Zack, exec. Director Edward Placke and staff for including us in your wonderful event! A great job!

One the "new friends" that had a chance to meet some of the unique animals happens to be a VERY familiar face.

A-list actor Richard Gere and his family were at the Green Chimney event on Sunday, June, 4th, and had the opportunity to meet the Joey's of Two by Two Animal Haven. And by Joey's we're talking kangaroos!

It's no surprise that celebrities are crawling around the Hudson Valley, but who knew an A-lister like Richard Gere would escape to the Putnam County area to pet some kangaroos?

Where's the most random place you've run into a celebrity in the Hudson Valley?

