The Westchester District Attorney released information about a horrible crime spree that took place around White Plains and New Rochelle. The one-man crime spree involved robberies and hate crimes that impacted both Westchester County residents and businesses.

Day-Long Crime Spree in Multiple Westchester Areas

Westchester County pieced together the 2023 crime spree with information from both residents and businesses.

The first piece of the spree that Westchester officials learned about occurred at a New Rochelle business on Main Street. The assailant entered the business and reportedly began spewing racial and gender-based slurs towards the store owner.

In the process of stealing an iPhone, an iPad, and money from the business, the assailant, "pushed the store owner to the ground and against merchandise, dragged her across the floor, and hit her in the head with a door, causing her a concussion, broken ribs, a spinal injury and multiple lacerations" according to Westchester County DA Rocah.

After this robbery, the assailant moved on to his next victims in the Woodland Avenue and Elm Street area of New Rochelle.

The next victims were an elderly couple just outside walking. According to Westchester County DA, Bagley stole $1,800 from the couple and continued on his spree to a home in Laurel Place.

Bagley entered the home which was occupied at the time. The homeowner reportedly was able to text a neighbor and get police to the house before Bagley was able to commit more crimes.

After investigating Bagley's crimes, New Rochelle and White Plains police discovered another crime tied to Bagley. According to the latest report, Bagley "followed a White Plains victim into a stairwell of a commercial building on Maple Avenue and stole the victim’s wallet, phone and headphones at knifepoint and fled."

Arrest Made in Westchester County Crime Spree

On Tuesday, December 10th, news was shared that Bagley of Coram, NY would be sentenced to an "indeterminate term of 14½ to 29 years in state prison."

Bagley was convicted guilty of Robbery in the Third Degree as a Hate Crime, two counts of Robbery in the Third Degree, and Burglary in the Third Degree.

