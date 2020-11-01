Wendy’s Introduces New Chicken Sandwich

Is it just me or does everything that happened before COVID-19 feel like it was 25 years ago?

Remember way back when, when Popeyes Louisianna Kitchen released their fried chicken sandwich in 2019? Lines were longer than the early voting lines around the Hudson Valley.

Popeye's Chicken Sandwich consist of "crispy fried chicken breast, topped with pickles, slicked with your choice of mayo or spicy Cajun sauce, and nestled on a brioche bun," according to USA Today.

Apparently, they are still a top contender when it comes to the magical fried chicken sandwich. However, another fast-food chain is beefing up their chicken sandwich and giving you the chance to enjoy the sandwich for free.

Wendy's has entered the fried chicken sandwich game. You're probably saying "but doesn't Wendy's already have a chicken sandwich?"

To answer your question, yes they do. BUT, they are replacing their Wendy's Homestyle Chicken Sandwich with the Classic Chicken Sandwich. A statement from Wendy's says that the new Classic Chicken Sandwich is "crispier and juicier."

According to ABC7 NY, Wendy's is giving away free chicken sandwiches. Of course, there's a twist.

ABC7 reports that "the fast-food chain is giving you a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase using the Wendy's mobile app."

The buy one, get one Classic Chicken Sandwich deal is underway and going on until November 8th.

Have you been following this fast-food fried chicken war? Do you have a favorite? Let us know who's your go-to when it comes to fried chicken in the comment section on our Facebook page.