Some of us may or may not have set New Year's intentions or resolutions. Regardless if we have started them or not, we welcome in a brand new month with possibilities.

Are you looking to better yourself? You could learn a new skill or hobby, continue on a path of health and wellness or simply do things that make you feel good. Within the Hudson Valley, there is so much opportunity to expand, grow and explore.

We can do all of this in just one place. Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is one of my favorite places to be here in the Hudson Valley. From their feel good- outdoor concerts, to mesmerizing museum exhibits, therapeutic walk through Bindy Bazaar trail and now, new classes.

More than ever, Bethel Woods has added in new programs for everyone. Take a look at their upcoming wellness programs and see what interests you the most.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

200 Hurd Rd, Bethel NY 12720

Bethel Woods is known for being the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair. More than ever, people from all over the world travel to this site for the performing arts center and museum. They provide the public with the chance to experience what it was like to be on those very grounds in the 1960's. This nonprofit cultural organization brings educational programs, concerts, events and more to the Hudson Valley. I have attended my different concerts here, been to the museum twice, walked through the Bindy Bazaar trail, visited the gift shop, attended Peace, Love & Lights and explored the grounds. In 2021, I had the chance to view their Lights, Color, Fashion exhibit with influences of the 1960's fashion in San Diego, California.

Sound Healing with Marc Switko

February 16 and March 23, 2022

Connect with your inner peace on these dates. Gong meditation will take place at 6pm and end around 7:30pm. This will help reduce stress and add in for a better flow of one's emotions, raise vibration and boost vitality. Tickets are only $15 and must be purchased in advance.

Yoga with Susan Mendoz

February 23, 2022

Join in on this therapeutic and gentle yoga class. Get ready to set intentions, improve your wellbeing and learn how to ground yourself. Yoga will take place at 6pm and end around 7:30pm. Tickets are only $15 and must be purchased in advance.

Fusion Dance with Anna Mayta

March 2, 2022

Put your best foot forward and let's get moving. Dancing is a great way to express yourself, sweat, smile and wake up your body. Learn about different dance styles from India, West Africa, Spain and more. Fusion Dance will take place at 6pm and end around 7:30pm. Tickets are only $15 and must be purchased in advance.

Action Painting with Candance Rivela

March 9, 2022

Feeling creative? This class consists of art, live music and movement as it brings you to the present moment. Create your own work of art. Action Painting will take place at 6pm and end around 7:30pm. Tickets are only $15 and must be purchased in advance.

Drumming, Singing and Rhythmic Chant with Anna Teed

March 16, 2022

Let's make some noise! Join in this community drum circle to produce creativity and connect with yourself. Drumming is known to promote positive feelings, increase well being and release emotions. Drumming, Singing and Rhythmic Chant will take place at 6pm and end around 7:30pm. tickets are only $15 and must be purchased in advance.

