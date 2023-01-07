Some of New York State’s Most OffBeat Stories of 2022

It was once again another year of bizarre headlines out of New York state. In 2022 we saw another wild election, skyrocketing crime across New York City, a postseason Yankee meltdown, and finally the opening of the state's first legal cannabis dispensary. This is only the tip of the iceberg.

But here are a few of the more off-beat news stories you may have missed that happened in 2022. After all. all the weird news can't just be from Florida and Ohio.

Read New York's Ten Craziest Stories From 2021 HERE.

Here are some of last year's winners.

NY State Man Shot With Bow & Arrow at Abandoned Country Club

Authorities say the victim was staying at an abandoned country club where he was storing both personal property, and items believed to have been stolen. It is not certain how long he's been staying there, and how his relationship with the alleged shooter deteriorated.

WBNG says the alleged bow and arrow attack happened in July in the Town of Binghamton. Police say when they arrived, two suspects were seen fleeing in a black sedan. Read full story HERE.

loading...

Postmaster From New York State Used Post Office to Run Drug Operation

Some people may have been getting something a little more than just their mail delivered to them.

Investigators say the man had been seen intercepting boxes of drugs in the mail since 2018. WHAM says the suspect allegedly then would ship the boxes of cocaine and marijuana through the post office where he worked in Greece, NY. Read full story HERE.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind in August, according to officials.

Also, do you ever realize how many Amish residents live in New York state? Read full story HERE.

Deer Crashes Through Window of New York State Nursing Home

Offcials says that a deer crashed through the front glass of the Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown in November. Witnesses say the buck was agitated and scared as it looked for a way out of the room.

Video shows the animal look even more startled by the glass mirrors inside the rehab room. In this case, grandma almost did get run over by a reindeer. Read full story HERE.

loading...

In an Ironic Twist, New York State Man Arrested After Refusing to Leave Police Station

This guy appears to have it all wrong. In one of the more ironically titled headlines in a while, a man in New York state was arrested in August because he wouldn't leave the local police station after repeatedly being told to do so.

Police said that the Lyons Falls man became belligerent when he was asked to leave, almost making one think he wanted to be held at the station.

Read full story HERE

Police Say New York State Man Tried to Rip Off Informant By Giving Them Cheez Doodles

One New York state man is in some serious hot water, after state police say he tried to rip off a confidential informant by handing them a bag of Cheez Doodles, instead of methamphetamine.

My Twin Tiers says the deal went down November 15 in Pennsylvania, when state police gave the informant $600 dollars to purchase 2 oz. of methamphetamine off the alleged suspect.

Read Full story HERE.

loading...

Police Say New York State Woman Swallowed Drugs, Lighter, And a Crack Pipe

How is this possible? A New York state woman with quite an appetite told deputies that she swallowed not only drugs, but drug paraphernalia prior to her arrest.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says the woman was in custody back in March when she told officials she had swallowed all the goods. And by goods, we talking about 10 baggies of heroin, an 8-ball of crack cocaine, a lighter and a glass pipe before her arrest. Yuck.

Read full story HERE.

loading...

Horse Rescued in New York After Getting Stuck in Swimming Pool

You don't expect to wake up one morning and look outside to find a horse stuck in your backyard pool.

That was exactly what happened though, as rescuers were called to a home one morning in March after reports of a horse who accidentally got herself trapped in the pool. The New York Post says the horse got stuck in the backyard pool at her owners' house and was entangled in the pool cover.

Read full story HERE

New York State Man Arrested For Crapping On Lobby Floor In Police Station

Dude, come on.

Some unfortunate soul was tasked with having to clean up quite a disgusting mess inside the vestibule of a police station lobby last May. One New York state man was facing accusations of relieving himself in a public place. Probably not the brightest idea that they allegedly did this inside a police station.

Read the full crappy story HERE.

loading...

Escaped Horses Spotted Running on Busy New York State Parkway

According to the New York State Police, a couple of escaped horses decided to make a busy road their own personal raceway in February. Troopers shared the post on their Facebook page, showing two pictures of the horses who had escaped from a nearby stable on the Northern State Parkway.

Officials say a driver lured the two horses using rice cakes

Read full story HERE.