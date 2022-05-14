Weekly Outdoor Line Dancing At Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie

It’s become a big thing over the past decade or so. I see crowds of people gathering together to do it. And when they do, they sure seem to be having a blast. What is this activity that I’m talking about?

It’s line dancing! I thought it was just a phase when it first started, but line dancing is still popular, and it looks as though it’s going to be around for a good while.

If you happen to love line dancing, now you can do it every week right here in Poughkeepsie. Eastdale Village Town Center, just off Route 44 in Poughkeepsie is going to be hosting Western Wednesdays, which is Wednesday evening line dancing on the Green at Eastdale. And you don’t have to be an Eastdale Village resident, either. Western Wednesday line dancing is open to everybody. Western Wednesday line dancing kicks off on Wednesday, May 25 at 6:30PM, and will be held each Wednesday evening through June 29.

If Pilates is more your thing, then you’ll be happy to know that Eastdale Village will also be hosting Pilates classes on Sunday mornings at 10:30AM from May 22 through June 26, with no class on June 19. They say Pilates is one of the best exercises for your body and your mind, so what better way to unwind from one busy week and get ready for the next one. And don’t forget, Eastdale Ave. Bagels is right there, so a little Pilates, a dozen bagels, and you’ve got yourself the perfect Sunday.

For more information about Western Wednesday Line Dancing and Sunday morning Pilates at Eastdale Village Town Center, and to find out about the great shops, restaurants, second Friday celebrations, and upcoming events, visit the Eastdale Village Town Center website.

