WEEKEND WEATHER: Cold, Cold, COLD

Did we get the point across? The official start of winter isn't until Monday, but it's going to be bitterly cold this weekend here in the Hudson Valley. As much of the area still digs out from the massive Nor'easter that blew through late Wednesday, temps are expected to fall near zero but Friday night. Any snow or slush that hasn't been cleared off the walkways will turn into a solid sheet of ice by early evening.

Highs Friday will only be in the upper 20s, as skies are expected to stay mostly cloudy through the day. Lows overnight will be the coldest we've seen this season thus far, as the mercury is expected to drop to near zero across the area. You'll definitely want to bundle up if you're catching up on any late holiday shopping this evening.

Saturday will not be much warmer, as highs will hover around 30, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Lows Saturday night will fall into the low 20s. Highs Sunday will be slightly warmer, with temps in the mid 30s. There is a chance for rain or snow showers by afternoon, according to forecasters. The Weather Channel is calling for the possibility of 1 to 3 inches by night, though that could change depending on location. We may hopefully get nothing at all.

The chance for scattered snow showers will linger through Monday morning, as highs will approach 40. Skies should mostly clear by the afternoon. The extended forecast for Christmas? TWC is predicting mild temps during the day, with high in the upper 40s. There is currently a 70% chance for rain, which could become heavy by the afternoon. Some of the rain could change to snow as we approach Christmas night, though it is still too early to tell. Lows are expected to fall into the 30s.

Bundle up, and have a great weekend!