Wappingers Café Moving to Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie

Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie is about to get a whole lot sweeter.

It's no secret that the Hudson Valley is home to some of the most delicious small businesses. Sweetbakes Cafe has been a staple for the last few years in the Village of Wappingers. The bakery creates some of the most delicious, and gorgeous, sweet treats like cakes, cupcakes, crepes, and waffles.

You may have heard of Sweetbakes after their storefront made headlines after being vandalized twice in the span of two months in the summer of 2021. Back in September on social media, they wrote:

It is unfortunate to report out to our customers and followers that our storefront was once again targeted. In the early morning hours of Wednesday our window showing our logo advertisement was vandalized.

Months later and it looks like the cafe is getting a fresh start in a new location.

On Instagram this week, Sweetbakes shared that they will be leaving Wappingers for Poughkeepsie. In a statement they wrote:

Attention loyal friends and patrons, we’re moving! This week we’ll be packing up and moving to our brand new storefront location, at Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie! We will not be taking any new orders over the next several weeks as we get settled into our beautiful new space.

Eastdale Village in Poughkeepsie is quickly growing into a popular stop in the Hudson Valley. Eastdale Avenue is filled with 18, including Sweetbakes, different small Hudson Valley businesses like Freddy B, Skye Studio, The Pampered Pooch and Hudson Valley Floral.

Of course, Sweetbakes is sad to leave their first home. They said on Instagram:

We would like to shout out our first shop in the Village of Wappingers Falls. This is where it all started for us. There were many ups and downs, and we learned so much, but we’ll forever be grateful to Wappingers and our little shop for giving us our start. Cue Sarah McLachlan.

Sweetbakes will not be taking orders for the next several weeks as they get acclimated to their new Eastdale Village location. Keep an eye on their social media accounts as they work on announcing their re-opening date.

