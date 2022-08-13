Viral Story of Drinking Poughkeepsie, NY Clown Resurfaces

A night out on the town in Dutchess County landed one party goer down in NYC all dressed up with nowhere to go.

If you're not familiar with the social media account Humans of New York, I highly suggest finding them on Facebook or on Instagram. The page was created as a photo project back in 2010, but soon took on a life of its own as random people of New York shared their stories gripping millions of viewers.

A story from back in 2018 has resurfaced. I'm not too sure why, but the story with ties to Poughkeepsie showed up several times on my social media timeline this week.

On August 9th of 2018 Humans of New York posted the following photo:

Attached was the story about the random clown in Grand Central station:

“I wasn’t planning on dressing up as a clown. I’d been drinking all night in Poughkeepsie and I somehow ended up at the train station, so I decided to take the 4 AM train into the city. I had $200 in my pocket from some gutter cleaning work. I immediately spent the first $60 on brunch and Bloody Marys. Then I walked by Party City and I had the idea to get a clown wig. But then I noticed the suspenders, and the top, and the bow tie, and some balloons. I bought a red nose too but I’m not sure what happened to it. I left the store with about $100, which was enough to get some shoes and a half pint of Seagram’s. I ended the day with $10, but that got lost when I passed out in Times Square. Now I'm trying to figure out how to get home. I need to stop drinking.”

We've all been there, right? A night out in Poughkeepsie spilling into the wee hours of the morning. Throw in an easily accessible train ride down to NYC and you have yourself a story to tell for ages.

The comment section had some fun with ideas of where said drunk clown may have partied. Like a comment from John Tigman Rutigliano that stated:

I'm gonna take a guess and assume he was drinking at Noah's Ark.

In all seriousness, 4 years later, we're hoping for the best for the drunk Poughkeepsie clown. Although his story does seem like it could be the plot for a television sitcom.

