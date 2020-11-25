Update of Active COVID Cases Across Hudson Valley
Here are updated totals for how many active COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.
Orange County
- Palm Tree: 23 Cases
- City of Newburgh: 154 Cases
- Monroe: 66 Cases
- Town of Newburgh: 118 Cases
- New Windsor: 145 Cases
- Montgomery: 104 Cases
- Blooming Grove: 70 Cases
- Woodbury: 25 Cases
- Middletown: 70 Cases
- Warwick: 76 Cases
- Tuxedo: 1-10 Cases
- Highlands: 44 Cases
- Cornwall: 26 Cases
- Chester: 28 Cases
- Port Jervis: 12
- Deerpark: 12
- Hamptonburgh: 16 Cases
- Goshen: 44 Cases
- Wawayanda: 18 Cases
- Wallkill: 67 Cases
- Crawford: 35 Cases
- Mount Hope: 1-10 Cases
- Greenville: 1-10 Cases
- Minisink: 1-10 Cases
Dutchess County
- Amenia- less than 5
- Beacon city- 24
- Beekman- 16
- Clinton- less than 5
- Dover-14
- East Fishkill- 41
- Fishkill- 26
- Fishkill village- less than 5
- Hyde Park- 32
- LaGrange- 20
- Milan- less than 5
- Millbrook- less than 5
- Millerton village- less than 5
- North East- less than 5
- Pawling- less than 5
- Pawling Village- less than 5
- Pine Plains- less than 5
- Pleasant Valley- less than 5
- Poughkeepsie- 42
- Poughkeepsie city- 46
- Red Hook- 13
- Red Hook village- less than 5
- Rhinebeck- 6
- Rhinebeck Village- less than 5
- Stanford- less than 5
- Tivoli village- less than 5
- Union Vale - 8
- Wappinger- 37
- Wappingers Falls village- 8
- Washington- less than 5
* Dutchess County officials note 264 cases are pending address confirmation.
Ulster County
- Town of Plattekill- 58
- Town of Shawangunk- 50
- City of Kingston- 70
- Town of New Paltz- 98
- Town of Marlborough- 38
- Town of Saugerties- 56
- Town of Lloyd- 38
- Town of Ulster- 45
- Town of Wawarsing- 34
- Town of Rochester- 6
- Town of Rosendale- 3
- Town of Esopus- 23
- Town of Hurley- 5
- Town of Marbletown- 8
- Town of Woodstock- 5
- Town of Olive- 5
- Town of Gardiner- 9
- Town of Shandaken- 0
- Town of Denning- 2
- Town of Kingston- 0
- Unknown: 64
Putnam County
- Carmel: 140
- Kent: 44
- Patterson: 54
- Philipstow:21
- Putnam Valley: 40
- Southeast: 99
Note these numbers are as of Nov. 20. Putnam County only updates its dashboard weekly.
There are 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County and 672 currently in quarantine or isolation. CLICK HERE for more details.