Update of Active COVID Cases Across Hudson Valley

Here are updated totals for how many active COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.

Orange County

Palm Tree: 23 Cases

City of Newburgh: 154 Cases

Monroe: 66 Cases

Town of Newburgh: 118 Cases

New Windsor: 145 Cases

Montgomery: 104 Cases

Blooming Grove: 70 Cases

Woodbury: 25 Cases

Middletown: 70 Cases

Warwick: 76 Cases

Tuxedo: 1-10 Cases

Highlands: 44 Cases

Cornwall: 26 Cases

Chester: 28 Cases

Port Jervis: 12

Deerpark: 12

Hamptonburgh: 16 Cases

Goshen: 44 Cases

Wawayanda: 18 Cases

Wallkill: 67 Cases

Crawford: 35 Cases

Mount Hope: 1-10 Cases

Greenville: 1-10 Cases

Minisink: 1-10 Cases

Dutchess County

Amenia- less than 5

Beacon city- 24

Beekman- 16

Clinton- less than 5

Dover-14

East Fishkill- 41

Fishkill- 26

Fishkill village- less than 5

Hyde Park- 32

LaGrange- 20

Milan- less than 5

Millbrook- less than 5

Millerton village- less than 5

North East- less than 5

Pawling- less than 5

Pawling Village- less than 5

Pine Plains- less than 5

Pleasant Valley- less than 5

Poughkeepsie- 42

Poughkeepsie city- 46

Red Hook- 13

Red Hook village- less than 5

Rhinebeck- 6

Rhinebeck Village- less than 5

Stanford- less than 5

Tivoli village- less than 5

Union Vale - 8

Wappinger- 37

Wappingers Falls village- 8

Washington- less than 5

* Dutchess County officials note 264 cases are pending address confirmation.

Ulster County

Town of Plattekill- 58

Town of Shawangunk- 50

City of Kingston- 70

Town of New Paltz- 98

Town of Marlborough- 38

Town of Saugerties- 56

Town of Lloyd- 38

Town of Ulster- 45

Town of Wawarsing- 34

Town of Rochester- 6

Town of Rosendale- 3

Town of Esopus- 23

Town of Hurley- 5

Town of Marbletown- 8

Town of Woodstock- 5

Town of Olive- 5

Town of Gardiner- 9

Town of Shandaken- 0

Town of Denning- 2

Town of Kingston- 0

Unknown: 64

Putnam County

Carmel: 140

Kent: 44

Patterson: 54

Philipstow:21

Putnam Valley: 40

Southeast: 99

Note these numbers are as of Nov. 20. Putnam County only updates its dashboard weekly.

There are 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County and 672 currently in quarantine or isolation. CLICK HERE for more details.