Ulster County Man Arrested for Allegedly Throwing His Dog at a Wall

New York State Troopers have announced the arrest of a Shawangunk man and charged him with felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals.

Late Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at approximately 11:48 p.m. New York State Troopers responded to a call that reported a domestic dispute happening on Lakewood Road. When troopers arrived on the scene they observed the person who called in the report outside of the residence holding a small dog and when they approached to investigate they discovered that the small dog was injured.

After investigating, Troopers allege that a 30-year-old man, Anthony Gonzalez, from the town of Shawangunk grabbed the dog and threw it against the wall. According to the press release troopers say that Gonzalez became upset with the 7-year-old Maltese dog because the dog was barking and bit his hand.

As a result of being thrown against the wall the small dog was seen bleeding from the mouth and because of that troopers instructed the owner to take the dog to the Sullivan County Emergency Animal Hospital. After the dog was examined by the on-call veterinarian it was reported to troopers that the dog did receive minor busing from the incident and is expected to make a full recovery.

Troopers arrested Gonzalez and charged him with felony Aggravated Cruelty to Animals. He was transported and arraigned in the Town of Gardiner Court where he was issued an appearance ticket to answer to the charges on December 20, 2021, at 6 p.m. Gonzalaz was also issued an Order of Protection which will now prevent him from contacting the victim.

10 Animals That Are Illegal To Keep As Pets In Connecticut And New York