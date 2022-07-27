Argument at Ulster County Grocery Store Turns Violent, One Arrested

Most of us at one time or another have witnessed a fight break out in a random place, but have you ever seen one break out at a grocery store?

Personally, I've witnessed many fights in the Hudson Valley over the years, a few in bars, one on the side of the road, I've watched two women beat each other up in a Poughkeepsie parking lot last summer over a parking spot but I have never witnessed a fight at the grocery store. Have you?

Grocery Store Fight

It's not every day you see a fight break out at the grocery store but that is exactly what happened last weekend at a Price Chopper in Ulster County. According to News 10, just after 9 p.m. last Sunday the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call for a fight that broke out at Price Chopper at 138 Ulster Ave, Saugerties, NY.

As police responded and investigated the situation, they determined that two shoppers were responsible for starting an argument with a store employee. Police say that one shopper Tami B. Mallet-Edwards took the argument from a verbal one to a physical one that led to the female store manager getting thrown to the ground.

Store Manager Attacked by Shopper

As the argument escalated the store's manager tried to step in and help and according to police, the manager tried to help Mallet-Edwards on a different register, but that didn't stop the confrontation. The manager then advised them that if they didn't stop arguing they would need to leave the store. Police say that when the manager said that Mallet-Edwards allegedly approached the manager and shoved her to the ground. The fall caused the manager to hit the back of her head on the floor.

Mallet-Edwards was arrested at the scene, and police have changed her with third-degree attempted assault.

