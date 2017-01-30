Two Hudson Valley Bridges Have Jumpers

Two people jumped from two different local bridges, just hours apart.

On Sunday night, the Poughkeepsie Fire and Police departments were dispatched to the Mid-Hudson Bridge for the report of a person that jumped from the span.

The fire department launched a boat with two firefighters into the Hudson from Waryas Park, Near the Ice House Restaurant. The NYSP Aviation Unit provided a helicopter to search the river from the air.

While the search was taking place, police and fire departments from both sides of the river in the vicinity of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge were dispatched for the report of a woman that had jumped from that span.

The body of Melissa Zukowski, 48, from Beacon was located near Beacon and transported across the river by the Newburgh Fire Department's Marine Unit. The NYSP helicopter also participated in the search.