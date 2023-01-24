It's no secret, the Hudson Valley is one of the best locations in America to enjoy the outdoors.

We have access to some of the most beautiful hiking and nature trails in New York State. A major publication agrees and just named one of our most popular trails as the best in America.

Dutchess County Rail Trail "Best in the U.S."

Travel and Leisure released a list of The 15 Best Rail Trails in the U.S. And what do you know? A popular trail in Dutchess County is getting all the love. The William R. Steinhaus Dutchess Rail Trail is the first pick on Travel and Leisure's list.

Travel and Leisure write:

This route has a stunning finish, with the crossing of the 1.28-mile Walkway Over the Hudson pedestrian bridge (which itself is linked to a regional network of trails). But before you reach the trail’s grand finale, you’ll traverse the towns of Poughkeepsie, LaGrange, Wappinger, and East Fishkill and pass over several creeks and waterways. All told, this continuous paved rail trail, which starts at the Hopewell Depot Trailhead, runs for 13.4 miles and connects with several other trails, including the Morgan Lake Trailhead.

The 13.4 miles make the Dutchess Rail Trail the perfect spot for the Dutchess County Classic Half Marathon and 5K that usually takes place in September. With phenomenal views of the Hudson River atop the walkway, it's also an excellent trail for a nice relaxing walk when you're looking to get some fresh air.

The History of the Dutchess County Rail Trail

Locals are familiar with the deep-rooted history of the Dutchess County Rail Trail and the Walkway over the Hudson. The rail trail and Walkway were constructed on the abandoned railroad tracks connecting Poughkeepsie and Highland, called the Maybrook Line. Dutchess County Parks website explains the importance of the Maybrook Line writing:

The Maybrook Line provided the only train crossing of the Hudson River between New York City and just south of Albany and was an important railroad link for Connecticut and the rest of the Northeast.

The Dutchess County Rail Trail is open daily from dawn to dusk, for more details and information check out dutchessny.gov.

