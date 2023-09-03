I don't like the feeling I get every time I drive past a traffic camera on the New York State Thruway. I'm not a tinfoil hat-wearing conspiracy theorist or a reckless speeder, but even the reminder that I'm being watched gives me the ick.

The good news is that these cameras are no secret. Not only does the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA) share the location of all of their cameras, but they offer the public the opportunity to watch many of their live feeds.

Cameras on the New York State Thruway

The New York State Thruway runs north from New York City to Albany, NY, before turning west where it ends on the Pennsylvania/New York border (above). While there are cameras along the entire 496 miles of pavement, let's focuses on the ones that are aimed at drivers in the Hudson Valley.

The feed from Sloatsburg's traffic camera (NYSTA/Canva) The feed from Sloatsburg's traffic camera (NYSTA/Canva) loading...

Traffic Camera Locations in the Hudson Valley, NY

The NYSTA designates our corridor of the Thruway as the "Mid-Hudson Region", which covers the span between exit 15A in Sloatsburg, NY and exit 19 in Kingston, NY. The first camera is near the Sloatsburg exit at mile marker 36.3 (above). You can watch a live feed of the camera here.

The Eight Traffic Cameras on the New York State Thruway's Mid-Hudson Region

After Sloatsburg, there are seven more listed traffic cameras in the listed Mid-Hudson region, with two at the Harriman exit (mile markers 44.7 and 45.2), three near the Newburgh exit (mile marker 60), one in New Paltz (mile marker 76), and the final camera at the Kingston, NY exit (mile marker 91.7). All cameras have the option of watching a live feed video of traffic.

Of course traffic cameras have their obvious uses. From checking on the flow of traffic to keeping an eye out for accidents in high-risk areas like interchanges and entrance ramps, the NYSTA keeps all of the Hudson Valley's cameras in good working order. Check out some other local roads that may benefit from some cameras below.

