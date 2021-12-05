There is something so magical about this time of year. The holiday decorations displayed on homes, the cheerful music and uplifting movies available on tv bring a sense of comfort.

As we attend holiday parties, begin Christmas shopping and preparing meals for family and friends, don't forget to make time for yourself. To truly enjoy the holiday season means to slow down and embrace what it all represents.

When was the last time that you attended a holiday light show? For my family, we have made it a tradition to go to as many drive-thru light displays as possible. About 2 years ago, we discovered walk-thru light shows.

I have enjoyed driving through Hudson Valley light displays with my hot chocolate in a warm vehicle but the walk-thru experience was different. It was neat to pass by other festive folks who were happy to be there as well. It was fun to take picture with the neon lights that were in the shapes of different Christmas themed objects.

Here are a few places in the Hudson Valley that you can attend to experience your walk-thru light show.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

Peace, Love & Lights

I have said it once and I'll say it again, I could live on the grounds at Bethel Woods. I was excited to learn all about their events and happenings going on this year in addition to their summer concerts. Bethel Woods has their drive-thru experience up until January 2, 2021. However, on Mondays they offer an up close and personal experience of their festive lights. This will take place from 5pm-9pm until the last Monday of December.

Find out more about Peace, Love & Lights here.

Orange County Arboretum, Hamptonburgh

Holiday Lights in Bloom

The grounds at the arboretum are truly breathtaking. During the warmer months, I enjoy walking through and seeing all of the different flowers. Thankfully during the winter, they now have a light show display to attend. Holiday Lights in Bloom is located in the arboretum which is at Thomas Bull Memorial Park. This will take place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5pm-8pm. Be sure to arrive early as it has filled up quickly in the past.

Find out more here.

A Frosty Fest, Ulster Park

Holiday Light Spectacular

You can guarantee to be greeted by friendly faces when visiting A Frosty Fest. On site, some of our favorite Christmas characters such as The Gingerbread Man, Mr. & Mrs. Frosty and Rudolph will be there.. There is also an exciting Frosty Train to go on and an animated, musical light show. They are open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. On Fridays they begin at 6pm while on Saturdays and Sundays, they start at 4:30pm.

You can buy tickets in advance here.

Which walk-thru holiday light shows will you be attending in the Hudson Valley?

