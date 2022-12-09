This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world.

According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,

New York is the world's wealthiest city with the largest number of resident millionaires and billionaires. The Big Apple is home to 345,600 millionaires, including 737 centi-millionaires (those with a net worth of US$100 million or more) and 59 billionaires

However, there's lots of poverty to go around in New York State,

2 of the richest states, New York and Alaska, have higher poverty rates than one would expect, indicating an above-average wealth inequality gap between the states’ richest and poorest citizens. ~ Chamber of Commerce

According to the United States Census 2021 American Community Survey, 13.9 percent of people in New York State are living in poverty, which is higher than the U.S. poverty rate of 12.8 percent.

According to a report from the Schuyler Center for Analysis and Advocacy, the poverty rates in New York really affect children,

Over 2 million New Yorkers, including 712,000 children, lived in poverty in 2019. New York children are more likely to live in poverty than in 32 other states, with 18% (nearly one in five) experiencing poverty in 2019. Due to structural and systemic racism, child poverty among New York State children of color approaches 30% and Black or African American children are more than twice as likely to live in poverty than their Non-Hispanic White peers.

Of the 62 counties in New York State, this county has the highest poverty rates, according to data from 2021.

This Is The Poorest County In New York State

Data provided by the U.S Census Bureau.

