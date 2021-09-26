This Hudson Valley Town Was Nominated as One of the Best Small Towns to Visit

Some places simply feel like home. I often travel to different villages throughout the Hudson Valley that I have never been to before. It’s interesting to see how different each town is.

Some feel new and exciting while others bring a cozy and warm sense to them. If you have ever been to this town, then you know exactly what I mean.

Orange County is one of the most beautiful counties that I have been to. From hiking and biking trails, to dinner on the river and endlessly wineries, it could be featured in a picture perfect movie scene.

Goshen was nominated as one of the best small towns to live in. This came as no surprise since its filled with its own charm and extensive history.

More recently, LEGOLAND New York Resort has made their home in Goshen. This is not only a theme park but also a resort.

For those who like to walk, hike or bike, the Heritage Trail simply fits everyone's needs. If you’re looking to bike, Joe’s Fix Its is right in town and you can rent bikes from there.

Goshen is also known for their horses, as you may see them presented throughout the town on residential properties and businesses.

Their race track track dates back to the 1800’s and when you visit, you also will see the historic sign on site. The track is still in use today. Goshen also has a Harness Racing Museum which is a few short steps away from the track.

Find out more about the museum here. I have yet to try Pharmacy Kitchen & Bar and I’m truly excited to experience it.

There are also unique shops, businesses and restaurants that are right in town. If you’re in the mood for a smoothie, head to Howell’s Sunflower Cafe. On the other hand, if you’re looking for more of a sit down dinner, Catherine’s Restaurant is also on the Main Street.

There’s also a tanning salon and red light therapy sessions available at Sunset Bay Tanning where you can relax and learn about the benefits of red light. During the summer months, they have their summer concert series right on the lawn in the village.

You can read the full story here.

Have you ever been to Goshen before? Will you visit this town? Share with us below.

The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is officially opening this summer. Right now special previews are going on so that guests can get a sneak peek at what's in store when the park opens its gates. While we won't spoil all of the surprises, here are just some of the incredible little details that await you during your first visit to this incredible theme park.