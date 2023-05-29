The season has started for Hudson Valley residents to start exploring and going on day trips. There are so many places in our area that we have never been before and didn't know existed.

Each Hudson Valley town has an interesting history and unique opportunities. I have been to a Greene County, NY village and town numerous times. Every time that I visit, I come across something new.

As the weather continues to get more beautiful, warmer and brighter, we can make our way out to explore what the Hudson Valley has to offer.

Here Are 4 Unique Experiences You Can Catch In Catskill, NY

Rams Horn Livingston Sanctuary

109 Dubois Rd, Catskill, NY 12414



This sanctuary is located in the village of Catskill, NY. It is owned and managed by Scenic Hudson and Audubon New York.

With over 400 acres, there is plenty to see with fields, forests and swamps. Guests can even access the Hudson River through the RamsHorn Creek. Birdwatching programs are held on site along with educational programs.

According to RamsHorn-Livingston Sanctuary, they have

"the largest tidal swamp in the northern Hudson River estuary."

Cat'n Around Catskill

Catskill, NY 12414

This is a cat lover's dream come true. I came across Catskill's historic Main Street, filled with unique cat statues and had such a fun time learning about each one.

In 2021, Catskill will celebrate the 17th year of these beautiful cat statues, Cat'n Around Catskill. Guests can see these statues from Memorial Day until mid September.

These feline statues are created by local artists and showcased for cat others to see.

The Bar At Captain Kidd's Inn

251 W Main St, Catskill, NY 12414



Have you ever been to Uncle Sam's house? Yes, I'm talking about the actual Uncle Sam that we have all seen pictures of and heard stories of.

Uncle Sam's house is located in the village of Catskill, NY. Upon arrival, I was observing the historical home and sign out front. I was then greeted by those who were enjoying their day in the outdoor and indoor tiki bar under Uncle Sam's house.

Uncle Sam lived in Catskill from 1817 until 1823. The site can be found off of Main Street in Catskill, across from a gas station.

The Bar at Captain Kidd's Inn is a hidden gem, a tiki bar located in the basement and outside of Uncle Sam's house. This pirate-themed bar is open 6 days a week.

Thomas Cole National Historic Site

218 Spring St, Catskill, NY 12414



The history of Thomas Cole, his influence on culture and landscape lives on in Catskill, NY. Thomas Cole National Historic Site is a nonprofit organization.

ILOVENY shared information about Thomas Cole National Historic Site,

"The Thomas Cole National Historic Site is an international destination presenting the original home and studios of the artist and early environmentalist Thomas Cole (1801-1848)." "Cole founded the first major art movement of the United States, now known as the Hudson River School of landscape painting. Located on six acres in the Hudson Valley, the Site includes the 1815 Main House, Cole’s 1839 Old Studio, the reconstructed 1846 New Studio building, and panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains."'

On site, there are self guided tours, exhibitions, lectures, school programs and more.

There is a 1.8 million plan for a new visitor center at Thomas Cole National Historic Site.

Have you ever been to Catskill, NY before? What do you enjoy most about it? For me, I love the cat statues and I'm excited to go back and see the new ones of 2023.

