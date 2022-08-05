These 10 New York State Prisons Had The Most Assaults On Staff

New York State released a report about unusual incidents that have happened at all the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision facilities. Unusual incidents include inmate-on-inmate assaults, body fluid/human waste- attempted assault, hunger strike, spit net used, medical emergency, and more. The report also details the number of assaults on staff.

10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.

Coxsackie Correctional Facility is located in Greene County, about 25 miles south of Albany.

These 10 Prison Facilities In New York Had The Most Assaults On Staff In 2020

The data in the report is from January through December of 2020, which is the most up-to-date. These are the 10 prisons (only facilities managed by DOCCS are included in the report):

10. Coxsackie (Maximum Security) - 36 Assaults

9. Midstate (Medium Security) - 36 Assaults

8. Sullivan (Maximum Security) - 39 Assaults

7. Southport (Maximum Security)

6. Clinton (Maximum Security) - 46 Assaults

5. Sing Sing (Maximum Security) - 47 Assaults

4. Marcy (Residential Mental Health Treatment Unit) - 49 Assaults

3. Auburn (Maximum Security) - 54 Assaults

2. Great Meadow (Maximum Security) - 66 Assaults

1. Green Haven (Maximum Security) - 91 Assaults

