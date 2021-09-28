The World’s Biggest Halloween Party is Coming to Dutchess County

It’s that time of the year again. Ghosts, goblins, witches, and paranormal everything. Yup, Halloween is right around the corner and people are already planning their elaborate costumes, parties and decorations. If Halloween is one of your favorite holidays, this event is a must.

It’s being called the biggest Halloween party in the world, and it’s happening right here in the Hudson Valley. The Black Hole Monoplex has teamed up with Four Brothers Drive-In in Amenia for an epic, ground-breaking live and live-streamed event. In celebration of the World Premiere of Halloween Kills on October 16, Black Hole Monoplex will be taking over the drive-in and turning it into a massive celebration of all things Halloween. It’s called Hole A Ween, and it’s going to be awesome.

There will be spooky drinks and freaky food, Michael Myers will be attending in the flesh, live music and visuals from Video Punks, you can visit the Scare Fair, there will be a digital haunted pre-show and many other thrills and chills. And then, it's time for the main event.

The main event is an awesome double feature. The premier of Halloween Kills at 7PM and a showing of Halloween at 9PM. You can attend Hole A Ween in the flesh at Four Brothers Drive-In or you can attend virtually from the comfort of your own home no matter where you are. That’s why it’s the World’s Biggest Halloween Party.

For in the flesh tickets, visit the Four Brothers Drive-In website. To attend virtually, visit the Black Hole Monoplex website. In the flesh or from your home, it's going to be one of the best Halloween events in the Hudson Valley, so don't miss out.

