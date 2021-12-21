Once again Hudson Valley you have come through for local area children in the Hudson Valley who were in need of presents this holiday season

The CJ and Jess Wolf Holiday Express presented this year by Dogwood Acres Family Farm in Middletown is a wrap. Because of you hundreds of toys are on their way to boys and girls all over our community and thanks to your generous cash donations more toys will be bought guaranteeing that local children in need this Christmas will have something to smile about under the tree.

Once again this year we asked you to donate however you could. Some of you took advantage of online shopping and shipping the toys straight to us here at Pendell Road in Poughkeepsie. Others of you stopped by with your gifts in your travel.

Many of you took advantage of the fact that CJ and Jess move their show to our garage on Wednesday (12-15-2021) and came by in person to be part of the Drive-by Toy Drive Broadcast and make your donation. It was wonderful to see you all.

For the past several years we here at the Wolf have been able to count on all of you to help us help the Salvation Army distribute kids to children throughout the Hudson Valley. You are always so generous. We can't thank you enough for being a part of the CJ and Jess Wolf Holiday Express. Some of you have donated every year and we greatly appreciate that you have made this event a part of your holiday tradition.

Thank you from all of us at 97.7 97.3 and 105.5 the Wolf