New Yorkers Reveal The Tourist Mistakes That Drives Them Crazy

New Yorkers Reveal The Tourist Mistakes That Drives Them Crazy

Canva

Over 1,000 New Yorkers agree, tourists keep doing these annoying things and it's driving us nuts!

A new study confirms what drives New Yorkers the most about tourists

Study Reveals: The One Thing New Yorkers Instantly Notice About Tourists

Getty Images
loading...

Lifestyle Moving & Storage dug into a viral Reddit thread with over 1,000 comments where real New Yorkers shared their biggest frustrations with out-of-towners.

The biggest annoyance. Tourists don't know how to walk and are blocking the flow of the city.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Locals say these are the fastest ways to get cursed out by a New Yorker, or worse.

  • Stopping in the middle of the sidewalk
  • Standing at the top of subway stairs to check Google Maps
  • Walking four across on a narrow street

“The second you walk out your door in New York, you’re part of the system,” one person said. “We don’t hate tourists – but we do expect them to keep up.”

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

More Mistakes Tourists Make That Anger New Yorkers

Getty Images
loading...

The list of tourist mistakes is long, including:

  • Blocking subway doors
  • Blasting music on speakers
  • Riding e-bikes on sidewalks
  • Wearing backpacks on crowded trains
  • FaceTiming loudly in public

Follow Us on Nextdoor

“People think we’re impatient – we’re not. We’re just constantly trying not to die on the way to work," another person commented.

Keep Reading:

The 10 Snobbiest Hometowns in New York

The 26 Best Regional Hospitals In New York State

According to U.S. News & World Report

29 New York Hospitals Receive Lowest Score Possible

The rankings are based on many factors including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience as well as timely and effective care.
Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Articles, Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post