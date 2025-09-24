New Yorkers Reveal The Tourist Mistakes That Drives Them Crazy

Over 1,000 New Yorkers agree, tourists keep doing these annoying things and it's driving us nuts!

A new study confirms what drives New Yorkers the most about tourists

Study Reveals: The One Thing New Yorkers Instantly Notice About Tourists

Lifestyle Moving & Storage dug into a viral Reddit thread with over 1,000 comments where real New Yorkers shared their biggest frustrations with out-of-towners.

The biggest annoyance. Tourists don't know how to walk and are blocking the flow of the city.

Locals say these are the fastest ways to get cursed out by a New Yorker, or worse.

Stopping in the middle of the sidewalk

Standing at the top of subway stairs to check Google Maps

Walking four across on a narrow street

“The second you walk out your door in New York, you’re part of the system,” one person said. “We don’t hate tourists – but we do expect them to keep up.”

More Mistakes Tourists Make That Anger New Yorkers

The list of tourist mistakes is long, including:

Blocking subway doors

Blasting music on speakers

Riding e-bikes on sidewalks

Wearing backpacks on crowded trains

FaceTiming loudly in public

“People think we’re impatient – we’re not. We’re just constantly trying not to die on the way to work," another person commented.

