The McRib Will Return To Hudson Valley McDonald’s Very Soon

You wanted it? You got it. More big changes at McDonald's are on the way, including the return of one of their most popular snacks. CNBC is reporting that the famed McRib is returning to McDonald's restaurants nationwide December 2. This will be the first time the sandwich will appear at every McDonald's in the country since 2012. Since then, the limited-time menu item has been rolled only at certain McDonald's, making it hard to find for many.

They've even set up an interactive map to find the damn things.

The pork sandwich (or, whatever it really is) has appeared on and off at select restaurants since the early 1980s. Now seems to be the right time to bring back the hugely popular item, considering how hard many fast food chains have been hit since the Coronavirus outbreak. You'll notice many fast food chains adjusting their menus, by adding certain specials, while taking other things away with little reason why. Anyone miss their Mexican Pizza at Taco Bell? Guess you could try the pizza at Panera instead?

McDonald's had just announced they were adding three new items to their McCafé Bakery, with the apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll making their debut. Then, there's the J Balvin Meal, which is basically just a Big Mac, medium fires and an Oreo McFlurry. By the way, want to know if your local McDonald's McFlurry machine is up and running? Just click here.

Strange Fact: The McRib is a permanent item only at McDonald's restaurants in Germany and Luxembourg. It's been sporadically available from 2006 to 2019 elsewhere, after returning full time from 1989 to 2005. There was even the McRib Jr. in 2000. Maybe now would be the perfect time for this guy to stock pile a bunch of McRibs, and then sell them for profit once they completely disappear from the menu again? Yes, the American dream.