The Latest Shortage: The Hudson Valley’s Favorite Hot Sauce

I don’t even know how to say it correctly, but I know that it’s one of the Hudson Valley’s favorite hot sauces. It’s Sriracha, and it’s the latest product that is suffering from the shortage blues. First, it was cat food, then the baby formula debacle and movie popcorn in the news last week because of possible shortages. And now, it’s Sriracha.

I must admit that I’m not huge on spicy foods and sauces, so this latest shortage doesn’t really affect me, but I sure know a lot of people who love Sriracha. They put it on everything. It also seems to be popular among many of the chefs on the Food Network. They’re always using Sriracha as an ingredient. I guess they may have to come up with a new plan for the summer.

Why is There a Sriracha Shortage?

So, what’s the problem? Why is there a shortage of Sriracha? According to cnn.com, the company that makes Sriracha says weather is partially to blame. Weather conditions caused an unexpected spring chili crop failure. And there has already been a chili pepper shortage since the beginning of the pandemic, so this latest problem has only made things worse.

As I was writing this article, I had the news on in the background. Guess what I just heard? In addition to the Sriracha shortage, it looks as though we’re also on the verge of a tampon shortage. Yup, it seems that women are complaining on social media about not being able to find tampons. I guess we can expect all kinds of shortages in this day and age of supply chain problems. And we’ll have to get used to it. I wonder what next week’s shortage will be…

