Popular Ulster County Restaurant is Making a Surprising Change

A popular restaurant in Ulster County, NY recently made the difficult decision to close their doors after 13 years of business. How they're pivoting their business, however, is one of the most unique ideas to hit the Hudson Valley in decades.

Sadly, the announcement marks the second High Falls, NY restaurant to close its doors in recent months, with the beloved Egg's Nest Café making its own closure announcement back in May 2023. While the Egg's Nest is currently looking for new ownership, this enterprising business is doing something different altogether.

The owners of the Last Bite Cafe announced they are closing their doors (The Bite via Facebook) The owners of the Last Bite Cafe announced they are closing their doors (The Bite via Facebook) loading...

The Last Bite Café and Shop Closing in High Falls, NY

"Last Bite says goodbye", began a recent post from the Last Bite Cafe's Facebook page. "The last two years has been very difficult managing the café short staffed and with rising food cost. We can no longer provide a service that we are proud of." Luckily, one thing that helped the restaurant make its mark will live on.

The Last Bite was famous for their pancakes (The Last Bite via Facebook) The Last Bite was famous for their pancakes (The Last Bite via Facebook) loading...

The Next Step for The Last Bite in High Falls, NY

"We are extremely proud of what The Last Bite has represented not only for our community but for ourselves", the owners continued. "That is why we are transitioning the brand into a pancake mix company. You will be able to find The Last Bite products in local stores and on Amazon."

The Last Bite via Facebook The Last Bite via Facebook loading...

Where to Buy The Last Bite's Pancake Mix

While The Last Bite's menu ranged from elevated omelets to international dinners, a staple of the restaurant has always been their pancakes. "You haven't had pancakes until you've tasted our pancakes," teased their menu. The Last Bite's "campground pancake mix" is a portable and convenient mix meant to be prepared in its own packaging. A six-pack of ready-to-mix containers can currently be purchased on Amazon for $36.

Get our free mobile app

It's never easy saying goodbye to a community staple, but it's good to know that the beloved restaurant will live on through one of our favorite breakfast foods. Anyone looking to fill the culinary void left behind should check out the listing photos for the Egg's Nest Café below.

The Magical Egg's Nest in High Falls, NY The Egg's Nest in High Falls, NY has recently been listed for sale. Take a look inside the restaurant as well as the additional home on the property below.