The Full Worm Moon Will Light Up the Hudson Valley Sky Sunday

Let's hope we have clear skies this weekend in the Hudson Valley.

We've got another super moon scheduled for this upcoming Sunday, March 28. According to NASA, this Sunday's super moon is called: The Worm Moon...along with 12 other names.

March 28's Full Moon Names:

Crow, Crust, Sap, or Sugar Moon; the Pesach, Passover, or Paschal Moon; the Holi Festival Moon; Medin or Madin Poya; the Shab-e-Barat or Bara'at Night Moon.

What exactly is a Super Moon? NASA broke it down by explaining:

The term "supermoon" was coined by the astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 and refers to either a new or full Moon that occurs when the Moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth

How in the world did the name Worm Moon come about?

Back in the 1930's, NASA explains, the Farmers Almanac published Native American Moon names. NASA says "The tribes more to the south called this the Worm Moon after the earthworm casts that appear as the ground thaws."

So when exactly will you get a glimpse of the 2021 Worm Moon? Forbes reports that New Yorkers will be able to see the Full Worm Moon come to light on Sunday, March at sunset around 7:16 p.m. and moonrise will be at 7:21 p.m.

How is the weather shaping up for this weekend? Hudson Valley Weather is reporting rain and a little bit of wet snow in the forecast for Sunday.

Lets cross our fingers that our spring weather stays in tact and we can get a look at the Full Worm Moon this Sunday.

