One of the most stunning and bizarre houses in Upstate New York is in Westchester County and we can now take a peek inside.

The Hudson Valley is known for its beauty. The land has some breathtaking views but the old architecture also offers some amazing sights. One of the more beautiful homes in the region is also pretty unknown despite being a landmark.

Most homes are square shaped. You don't come across a lot of houses shaped like a stop sign but did you know there's an octagon shaped mansion tucked away in Westchester County, New York? What is the story behind this estate and where is it located?

You may never find it unless you were looking for it. This is all you can see from the road during the summer months.

The House becomes more visible from the road when the leaves fall but it's still difficult to capture the magnificent estate.

What is this place? The large house sits near the Hudson River at 45 W Clinton Ave, Irvington, New York and it's called The Armour-Stiner Octagon House. According to their website, the house was built in the late 19th century and was designed to replicate Donato Bramante’s 1502 Tempietto in Rome. Octagonal houses were reportedly quite popular in the 1800's. The house has gone through several owners but was restored to its original appearance from 1872.

