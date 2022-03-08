Teen From Monroe, New York Featured on AGT: Extreme

Did you catch this Hudson Valley racing phenom on TV? If you missed it you can catch the highlights right here. The Hudson Valley has talent and it's extreme!

The average 16-year-old is worried about just passing their driving test so it might be a good thing that most of them won't be getting behind the wheel of a race car any time soon. That's not the case for Chloe Chambers. a 17-year-old race car driver from Monroe, New York.

I'm over 30 years old and it's debatable if I can even drive well, but Chloe is a teenager and she's already in the Guinness Book of World Records for the fastest Slalom. Chloe got behind the wheel of a 2020 Porsche and had to go around 50 cones spaced out over 50ft in less than 48.11 seconds just a couple of years ago. Check out the awesome video below.

This Hudson Valley teen is back in the national spotlight once again.

Chloe appeared on America's Got Talent: Extreme this past Monday night for doing a kick plate. A kick plate is basically a stretch of road that has a controlled amount of water that allows the car to hydroplane. The goal is for the driver to maintain control of the vehicle.

Chloe also did the Slalom challenge once again. She competed against Simon Cowell in both driving exercises.

How did she hold up? Check it out for yourself in the video below.

