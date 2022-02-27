Local Officials Warning Residents Deceiving About Tax Scam

Don't fall victim to a scam during an already hectic time.

Something we can all agree on is that paying taxes is never fun. We all know we have to do it, but it's not the most pleasant thing. What makes it even worse is when it becomes even more complicated.

According to officials in Orange County, they are warning residents to be careful of a new potential tax scam. More specifically, scammers are reportedly posing as IRS (Internal Revenue Service) agents or police and are trying to intimidate residents to get money.

How Does the Scam Work?

Scammers allegedly claim the victim owes back taxes and they try to get the victim's personal information. Sources say once they get the information they can potentially steal tax returns and other funds by changing the deposit to a reloadable money card. This is the scary part, the scammers allegedly threaten official action and demand people to give out their information. People should be mindful of any strange calls, messages, letters, or emails related to this.

According to the IRS, here are some actions that a legitimate agent working for them would NEVER do:

Demand payment immediately

Claim you owe taxes without giving you the chance to appeal or question the given amount

Make you use a specific payment method

Request debit or credit card information over the telephone

Threaten to contact law enforcement if you don't comply

If you are a victim of this or know someone that has, please call the Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366-4484 or online at www.tigta.gov. You can also report this to the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 845-291-4033.

