Breaking: Sullivan County Offices Now Temporarily Closed After Email Threat

A little after 10:00 AM on Monday, August 5, the Sullivan County Government sent out an email notifying the public about a threat sent to one of the government buildings.

About an hour later, the Sullivan County Government sent out 2 more emails sharing that more Sullivan County-run buildings would also be closing for the day following the threat.

Email Threat in Sullivan County

In the initial email announcing the closure of the Sullivan County Government Center in Monticello, they stated that "All other County offices are remaining open at this time, including the Career Center and Courthouse in Monticello, and the Social Services complex in Liberty."

Sullivan County, NY Government Buildings close after email threat Google Maps loading...

However, by 11:15 AM, more closures were announced via email.

As of 12:30 pm on Monday, August 5, the Sullivan County Government Center, the Center for Workforce Development office in Monticello, the Sullivan County Social Services campus in Liberty, the Public Health (Olmsted Building) offices, the Social Services (Travis Building) offices, and Community Services offices.

Communications Director for the County Manager's Office, Dan Hust, shared that the number of closures is out of an abundance of caution.

At 12:00 PM, an official press release was distributed sharing that the closures are the result of, "a non-specific threat emailed to Sullivan County government’s main address."

Get our free mobile app

The Sullivan County offices notified the police regarding the threat. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, State Police, Public Safety Division, and Public Works coordinated a swift investigation into the suspicious email.

See Also: Volunteer Firefighter with Ties to the Hudson Valley Now in 'Critical Situation'

The press release explains, "While we do not believe the threat was genuine, we asked law enforcement to sweep our buildings for any security concerns, of which they found none."

At this time, the offices will remain closed for the day but are expected to as usual tomorrow, Tuesday, August 6.

12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- August 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 8/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler