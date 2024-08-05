Breaking: Sullivan County Offices Now Temporarily Closed After Email Threat
A little after 10:00 AM on Monday, August 5, the Sullivan County Government sent out an email notifying the public about a threat sent to one of the government buildings.
About an hour later, the Sullivan County Government sent out 2 more emails sharing that more Sullivan County-run buildings would also be closing for the day following the threat.
Email Threat in Sullivan County
In the initial email announcing the closure of the Sullivan County Government Center in Monticello, they stated that "All other County offices are remaining open at this time, including the Career Center and Courthouse in Monticello, and the Social Services complex in Liberty."
However, by 11:15 AM, more closures were announced via email.
As of 12:30 pm on Monday, August 5, the Sullivan County Government Center, the Center for Workforce Development office in Monticello, the Sullivan County Social Services campus in Liberty, the Public Health (Olmsted Building) offices, the Social Services (Travis Building) offices, and Community Services offices.
Communications Director for the County Manager's Office, Dan Hust, shared that the number of closures is out of an abundance of caution.
At 12:00 PM, an official press release was distributed sharing that the closures are the result of, "a non-specific threat emailed to Sullivan County government’s main address."
The Sullivan County offices notified the police regarding the threat. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, State Police, Public Safety Division, and Public Works coordinated a swift investigation into the suspicious email.
The press release explains, "While we do not believe the threat was genuine, we asked law enforcement to sweep our buildings for any security concerns, of which they found none."
At this time, the offices will remain closed for the day but are expected to as usual tomorrow, Tuesday, August 6.
